BRIEF-Godaddy Inc enters into agreement to acquire Sucuri
* Godaddy acquires Sucuri to advance digital security for customers
SAO PAULO Aug 12 Engineering groups Odebrecht and Queiroz Galvao said on Wednesday they are exiting the consortium building the Angra 3 nuclear reactor in Brazil due to payment delays from Eletrobras unit Eletronuclear. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Godaddy acquires Sucuri to advance digital security for customers
KOUROU, French Guiana, March 22 Brazil is developing technology to send domestically-made satellites into space with its own rockets by the end of the decade, aerospace executives and officials said ahead of the launch of the nation's first defense and communications satellite.
* Italy wants to spare senior bonds, retail investors from losses