BRASILIA Jan 18 Creditors of Brazilian
engineering firm OAS SA could demand early repayment of
around 1.5 billion reais ($572 million) in debt after it failed
to pay interest on bonds earlier this month, newspaper O Estado
de S.Paulo reported on Sunday citing an OAS document.
The company's cash and marketable securities were estimated
at 1 billion reais as of Dec. 31, 2014, according to Fitch
Ratings. The agency downgraded OAS debt by five notches to 'C'
after it missed a coupon payment on its bonds maturing 2021.
OAS estimated the total debt eligible for early repayment
claims in a letter to one of its bondholders, Credito
Corporativo Brasil, to explain its efforts to restructure
obligations with its creditors, Estado said.
OAS spokespeople did not respond to a request for comment.
($1 = 2.62 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione)