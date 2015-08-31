SAO PAULO Aug 31 A Brazilian bankruptcy court
freed up the disbursement of a debtor-in-possession loan on
Monday to engineering firm OAS SA, which is under bankruptcy
protection, under certain conditions, a source with direct
knowledge of the ruling said.
A court of appellate justices from Rio de Janeiro state
overturned an earlier injunction that blocked OAS from obtaining
the loan, said the source, who is not allowed to speak publicly
on the matter. Appellate Court officials were not immediately
available to comment.
OAS declined to comment.
In June, Judge Daniel Carnio Costa of a São Paulo bankruptcy
court freed up the loan of 800 million reais ($219 million)
after court-appointed administrator Alvarez & Marsal Holdings
LLC gave the go-ahead for the financing facility. At the end of
July, a group of bondholders sued to reverse Carnio Costa's
ruling.
In addition to quashing the July injunction, the appellate
justices ordered that 200 million reais from the DIP loan be
disbursed immediately and another 300 million reais be released
at Carnio Costa's discretion, the source said. The remaining 300
million reais will only be made available to OAS if creditors
agree on the facility at a meeting, the source added.
A DIP loan is a lending facility that creditors extend to
distressed companies during the judicial recovery process.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is extending the loan to OAS,
which will set aside a 24.4 percent stake it owns in
infrastructure company Invepar SA as collateral.
The appellate court ruling paves the way for OAS to fund
operations through year-end as talks with creditors gain steam.
OAS is among a group of Brazilian engineering firms that sought
protection from creditors after allegations that they bribed
state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA for contracts blocked
access to financing and cut revenue.
Tentative dates for the general assembly of creditors, at
which the company, creditors and the administrator will discuss
OAS' plans to leave bankruptcy protection, as well as the
release of the third portion of the DIP loan, are Sept. 22 and
Sept. 29, according to documents from the São Paulo bankruptcy
court.
($1 = 3.6397 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)