BRIEF-C&F Financial Corporation Q4 earnings per share $0.89
* Declared qtrly cash dividend of 33 cents per share during Q4 of 2016, which represented 3.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend
SAO PAULO Nov 23 Brazilian engineering group Odebrecht SA is close to signing a leniency agreement with prosecutors in which it will agree to pay around 7 billion reais ($2.1 billion) in fines, the newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.
The agreement would allow the group's companies to bid for new government contracts. The prosecutors' office declined to comment. Odebrecht did not have an immediate comment. ($1 = 3.3547 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Larry King)
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
* Facebook says for News Feed, updating how co accounts for video completion rates - blog