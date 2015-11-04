BRASILIA Nov 4 The Brazilian government needs
structural reforms that raise the retirement age and pegs
pensions to consumer prices to secure sustainable economic
growth ahead, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development (OECD) said on Wednesday.
The Paris-based group praised Brazil's efforts to tighten
fiscal and monetary policies to rebalance the public accounts
and regain the confidence of investors, but said those efforts
alone were not enough.
Longer-term bottlenecks to more sustainable growth should be
overcome "by implementing the structural reforms needed to
sustainability raise living standards for all," the OECD said in
its economy survey of Brazil.
Less than a year into her second term, President Dilma
Rousseff is under tremendous pressure to pull the Brazilian
economy out what is expected to be its worst recession in 25
years. She has unveiled an ambitious fiscal austerity package to
plug a widening fiscal deficit, but tensions with her allies in
Congress have delayed her efforts and soured the mood of
investors in the once booming economy.
Reforms to overhaul one of the world's most generous pension
systems that threatens Brazil's finances remain a tentative
issue among policymakers.
The OECD said her government should also raise directed
lending rates to bolster the effectiveness of monetary policy as
inflation pierced its 6.5 percent target ceiling and nears
double digits. Rousseff could also set fixed-term appointments
for the bank's chief and board members as in other major
economies.
The group also recommended a series of reforms to increase
the competitiveness of Brazil's industrial sector such as
combining and simplifying state and federal indirect taxes and
reducing trade protectionism.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)