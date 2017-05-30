BRASILIA May 30 Brazilian President Michel
Temer on Tuesday sent a formal request to join the Organisation
for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) despite a
corruption scandal that threatens to unseat him, two government
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
In April, Reuters reported that Temer was about to decide to
join the 35-member Paris-based group, his latest effort to
strengthen ties with Western developed nations after previous
Brazilian governments prioritized relations with developing
peers.
Temer hopes OECD membership would help attract foreign
investment to an economy still struggling to pull out of its
worst recession, the two government sources said.
Temer is trying to convince investors he will move ahead
with business-friendly reforms despite pressure for him to step
down amid accusations he received bribes from the owners of the
world's biggest meatpacker, JBS SA.
Although his coalition in Congress has not abandoned his
center-right administration, Temer's reform agenda, which
included pension and labor legislation, has lost momentum since
the scandal broke on May 17.
A final decision on membership, which could take years,
hinges on a review of the entry requirements that could mean
legislative changes to comply with OECD tax and transparency
rules. One of the officials said the government expects to gain
membership in no more than three years.
An OECD press official could not be immediately contacted
for comment.
The Finance Ministry and Temer's office did not reply to
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto' editing by Grant McCool)