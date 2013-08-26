RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 26 Brazilian oil and gas
regulator ANP will reject the development plan for the Tubarão
Azul offshore field submitted by oil explorer OGX SA,
sources in the government said on Monday.
OGX, whose stock price has come under extreme pressure over
the past year after the company failed to meet production
targets from its only producing offshore field, did not offer to
drill a sufficient number of wells in Tubarão Azul to satisfy
the ANP's review team, said sources who asked to remain unnamed.