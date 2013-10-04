(Adds details, background on strategy throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Oct 4 OGX Petróleo e Gas
Participações SA, the Brazilian energy producer with the
worst-performing corporate bonds in emerging markets this year,
said late Thursday it was considering all measures to protect
assets and stay in business.
In a securities filing, OGX said "even as the
process of revising our capital structure has not been
finalized, we believe that we must consider each and every
measure that helps us protect the company's interests and
continue in business."
OGX wants to persuade bondholders and shareholders to agree
to fund the company until production begins at the Tubarão
Martelo offshore field. Sources recently told Reuters the
company is seeking to divest assets, exit exploration licenses
and reduce capital spending to focus on the most profitable
parts of its portfolio.
Controlling shareholder Eike Batista, management at OGX and
creditors are currently in talks to stave off the collapse of
the company, sources have told Reuters, an event that could also
bring down Batista-controlled shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA
.
Analysts have said OGX and creditors need to compromise on
an urgent capital injection to prevent bondholders from losing
everything.
The company said it hired Lazard Ltd, Blackstone
Group LP and other firms to help "review its structure of
capital."
Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO), which runs the
world's largest bond fund, and BlackRock Inc, the
world's No. 1 money manager, are among bondholders that could be
big losers if OGX defaults or declares bankruptcy.
Batista, who just a year ago was Brazil's richest man and
the world's seventh wealthiest with a fortune close to $35
billion, is dismantling his Grupo EBX conglomerate because of a
dearth of cash, surging debt and a loss of investor confidence.
OGX missed a $44.5 million bond interest payment this week,
and sources recently told Reuters the company is preparing to
file for bankruptcy before the end of the month.
OGX, which Batista founded in 2007 and at its peak was
valued at around $30 billion, failed to deposit the money for
the interest payment in bondholder accounts and plans not to do
so during a 30-day grace period, according to a securities
filing earlier in the week.
The missed interest payment was on $1.1 billion in bonds due
in 2022, the worst-performing debt securities
among emerging market companies, according to Thomson Reuters
data. OGX faces another coupon payment in December of
approximately $100 million on debt due in 2018.
Prices on the 8.5 percent bond fell about 2 cents on
Thursday to a record-low 14 cents on the dollar, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Shares of OGX, down 95 percent over the past year, were flat
at 0.22 reais on Friday.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)