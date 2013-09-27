RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 OGX Austria GmbH, which owns 100 percent of OGX Petróleo e Gás SA bonds in circulation, agreed to delay a debt payment to March 25 from Sept. 25, OGX said in a securities filing.

As a result of the decision, the chance of OGX going into default with OGX Austria has been put off, the statement said. OGX is controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista.

(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gary Hill)