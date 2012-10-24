* OGX can operate in water more than 400 meters deep

* Most major Brazil finds in deep, ultra-deep water

* OGX, others still blocked from operating in key area

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 24 Brazil's OGX Petróleo e Gás SA was certified to operate oil and natural gas exploration and production concessions in "deep and ultra-deep waters" by Brazil's petroleum regulator the ANP, allowing it to expand its exploration horizons, the company said on Wednesday.

All of OGX's current operations are in "shallow waters" or seas up to 400 meters (1,312 feet) deep, a depth that is less technically challenging than deep and ultra-deep areas, OGX said.

The certification will allow OGX, Brazil's No. 2 oil company by market value, to bid for some of the most promising frontier areas in Brazil if the country opens them up for sale as expected in 2013. Most of Brazil's major recent discoveries have been in waters more than 2,000 feet deep.

Operators, as opposed to financial partners, make many of the major decisions regarding oil concessions and bear the bulk of the responsibility on how to explore for and develop resources.

"This is positive for OGX, which now has the same status as the large world oil companies such as Shell or Repsol," said Adriano Pires, head of the Brazilian infrastructure institute, an energy policy research institute in Rio de Janeiro. "This was an upgrade for the company."

Deep waters are defined as those between 400 meters and 2,000 meters, according to the ANP. Ultra-deep water begins at 2,000 meters.

The certification, however, will not allow OGX to participate as an operator in new concessions in Brazil's most promising areas - deep and ultra-deep regions in the Campos and Santos Basin - but it could buy an operator's share in an existing concession.

Under recently revised rules, nearly all of the Campos and Santos basins, home to more than 80 percent of Brazil's output, were declared a strategic "sub-salt" area.

Petrobras is the only certified operator of new concessions in the New York state-sized area. Other companies, including OGX, are only allowed to participate as financial partners.

To use its new certification, OGX will have to buy concessions in regions that have either produced little oil or none at all.

OGX stock rose 0.6 percent to 5.05 reais in early trading in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)