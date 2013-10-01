UPDATE 8-U.S. crude oil slumps below $50 after stocks build
* OPEC, non-OPEC to meet March 26 to discuss production cuts (Updates prices in paragraphs 5-6)
SAO PAULO Oct 1 OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA missed a $45 million interest payment due on Tuesday, moving the debt-laden Brazilian oil producer closer to the largest Latin American corporate debt default ever.
The company, controlled by embattled Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, failed to deposit the money in bondholder accounts and plans not to do so during the 30-day grace period it has to remain current on its debt, the company said in a filing.
* OPEC, non-OPEC to meet March 26 to discuss production cuts (Updates prices in paragraphs 5-6)
SULAIMANIYA, Iraq, March 8 The Kurdish group that controls Iraq's Kirkuk oilfields has agreed with Baghdad to keep crude flowing from the region through a pipeline to a Turkish export terminal on the Mediterranean, a Kurdish official told Reuters on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, March 9 A U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday that La Niña conditions had disappeared and projected the possibility of El Niño developing later this year, returning after the weather phenomenon wreaked havoc on global crops last year.