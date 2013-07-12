RIO DE JANEIRO, July 12 Brazil's oil regulator
ANP said on Friday that it would analyze the economic viability
of the Tubarão Azul offshore oil field, where concession holder
OGX Petroleo e Gas is considering shutting down.
ANP said that if it decides the field is viable, it will
require OGX to submit a timeline for development. If OGX does
not want to make further investments, the field could be
re-auctioned, the regulator said.
Earlier this month, OGX said it was considering ending
production from Tubarão Azul, its only producing offshore field,
in 2014. Output from the field has not met company or market
expectations.
ANP director Magda Chambriard said the agency would analyze
the field's three wells and, if it finds the field economically
viable, it would require OGX "to resubmit a timeline for
developing the field."
If OGX disagreed and did not consider Tubarão Azul worth
investing in further, "it would have to return the field," and
the ANP could then attempt to re-auction it, she said.
Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, who has built his
shipbuilding, mining and energy empire around OGX, is facing
increasing pressure as lenders focus on the growing credit risks
of his operations.
OGX shares were trading at 0.52 reais on Friday. The stock
peaked at 23.39 reais in December 2010.