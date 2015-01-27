(Adds details of agreement with bondholders)
SAO PAULO Jan 27 Bondholders of Oi SA
, Brazil's most indebted phone carrier, approved the
sale of its Portuguese operation to Altice SA as long
as the cash is used to pay down debt or consolidate the
telecommunications industry.
The agreement clears the way for Oi to explore a possible
merger with or joint takeover of rival wireless carrier TIM
Participações SA, whose executives are meeting with
officials in Brazil this week, two sources have told Reuters.
Oi said in a late Monday securities filing that its
bondholders also demanded that the company forego a dividend
this year and next and that it limit gross debt in relation to
its operating profit.
Bondholders pushed for Oi to keep gross debt below 4.5 times
its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization. However, Oi said that due to the deal with Altice,
it would need a higher gross debt limit of six times EBITDA
this year.
Oi agreed to convene a Feb. 12 bondholder meeting to give
final approval to elements of the agreement that were not on the
agenda for Monday's meeting.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Asher Levine; Writing and
additional reporting by Brad Haynes)