BRASILIA Jan 6 Brazilian telecoms watchdog Anatel on Friday is expected to allow board members appointed by minority shareholder Societe Mondiale to return to the board of struggling wireless carrier Oi SA, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters.

Anatel in November temporarily suspended two Oi board members appointed by Societe Mondiale on suspicion they had participated in meetings and influenced decisions affecting the carrier without permission. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; writing by Alonso Soto; editing by Jason Neely)