RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 2 Brazil's total output oil and natural gas output rose in June, the first year-on-year increase in 15 months, as fields idled for repairs came back on line and new areas boosted production, Brazil's petroleum agency, the ANP, said on Friday.

Norway's Statoil maintained its position as the second largest producer after Brazil's state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras.

The 47 companies with production in Brazil saw output rise 4.75 percent to 2.60 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent per day (boepd) in June, compared with 2.49 million boepd in a year earlier.

Brazilian output rose 5.68 percent from May when Brazil produced 2.47 million boepd.

Petrobras produced 2.30 million barrels of oil and gas in the month, or 88 percent of total output, one of the lowest output shares for the country's dominant oil company ever.

Statoil was No. 2 producer saw output with 54,872 boepd in June.

The Statoil-operated Peregrino field in Brazil's offshore Campos basin, with 91,000 boepd of output in June is Brazil's eighth-largest field and the only non-Petrobras-operated area among Brazil's 10 most productive fields.

Statoil owns 60 percent of the output from Peregrino. China's Sinochem owns the rest. Sinochem was Brazil's No. 4 producer in June with 36,581 boepd of output.

Peregrino output rose 54 percent from a year earlier and about 5 percent from May.