* Dip mostly due to reduction in natural gas output
* Brazilian newcomer OGX averages 11,600 boe/day in Feb.
* OGX debuts as No. 9 producer among concession holders
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 10 Brazil's petroleum
output fell 2 percent in February from the previous month to
2.627 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent (boe) a
day, the country's oil regulator, the ANP, said Tuesday in a
report published on its website.
Output was up 6.9 percent from a year earlier, as new
producing fields came on line, the ANP said.
February natural gas output fell 5 percent compared with
January and crude oil output fell 1 percent.
Among oil concession holders, Petrobras accounted
for 2.39 million boe, or 91 percent of Brazil's total oil and
gas output, the ANP said. The No. 2 producer was Anglo-Dutch oil
company Shell with 45,922 boe a day. The No. 3 producer
was Statoil with 37,108 boe a day.
OGX Petroleo e Gas, Brazil's second-largest oil
company by market capitalization, produced its first-ever oil in
February, averaging 11,600 boe a day, allowing it to debut as
the country's No. 9 producer. For a story on the start of its
oil output see
According to oil company estimates, Brazil will produce more
than 7 million boe a day in 2020, a level expected to place it
among the world's top three or four producers.
Much of the new output will come from giant offshore
reserves near Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo. The main producing
regions in the Campos and Santos Basins may contain about 100
billion barrels of oil, according to the Brazilian Petroleum
Institute at the State University of Rio de Janeiro.
That would be enough to supply all current needs of the
United States, the world's largest consumer, for more than 14
years, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy
and Reuters.
