RIO DE JANEIRO May 14 Brazil's Petrobras
and OGX, Britain's BP Plc and
France's Total were some of the winners of Brazilian
deepwater offshore oil and natural gas exploration blocks in the
frontier region of Brazil's Foz do Amazonas offshore basin at an
auction on Tuesday.
The winners bid 40 times the minimum price set by the
government to win the rights to the blocks off the state of
Amapá on Brazil's far-northern coast, part of an area known as
the "Equatorial Margin."
A 2012 discovery in neighboring French Guyana raised
expectations that oil- and gas-bearing structures similar to
those in West African countries such as Nigeria could be found
in Foz do Amazonas and other Equatorial Margin basins.