RIO DE JANEIRO, July 9 Brazil's oil regulator ANP said on Thursday that 17 companies from eight countries are interested in bidding for oil exploration and production rights in an upcoming auction.

Half of those companies are considered large operators of oil exploration blocks, ANP director Magda Chambriard told reporters in Rio de Janeiro without naming the companies.

Brazil's 13th round auction of oil exploration rights is scheduled for Oct. 7.