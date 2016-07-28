RIO DE JANEIRO, July 28 Brazil plans to sell
rights to new oil exploration and production areas at an auction
in 2017 adjacent to existing blocks where state-led Petroleo
Brasileiro SA seeks to sell all or part of its stake,
regulator ANP said on Thursday.
Magda Chambriard, director-general of the ANP, said her
agency plans to revise rules regarding the amount and nature of
Brazilian goods and services owners of exploration and
production blocks must buy as a condition of their leases.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Jeb Blount;
Editing by Daniel Flynn)