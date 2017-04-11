BRIEF-Sky Solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former CEO
* Sky solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former ceo and clarifications on shareholders meeting
BRASILIA, April 11 Brazil's National Energy Council, a body in charge of setting long-term energy policy goals, decided on Tuesday that a third round of pre-salt auctions in four areas in the Santos and Campos Basins will be held by November.
The four pre-salt areas for the November auction include Pau-Brasil, Peroba, Alto de Cabo Frio Oeste and Alto de Cabo Frio Central prospects, the council said in a document. Mines and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho said at a news conference in Brasilia that the round could help raise about 4.5 billion reais ($1.4 billion).
($1 = 3.1447 reais) (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)
* Sky solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former ceo and clarifications on shareholders meeting
* Trinseo - on June 15, co will acquire all of outstanding shares of Api Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali for about $82 million, net of cash acquired - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rkp1Ix) Further company coverage:
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes