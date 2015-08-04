By Marta Nogueira
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 3 Terms for Brazil's 13th
Oil Round, in which the government hopes to sell rights to 266
exploratory blocks in early October, "are the worst ever", the
Brazilian Petroleum Institute (IBP) that represents potential
investors said on Monday.
The IBP said it fears the auction could fail due to contract
clauses that would restrict concession holders' rights to seek
extra-judicial arbitration. They would also be obliged to pay
fines for local content violations before appeals were settled.
Despite the unattractive terms of the auction, the IBP's
executive secretary, Antonio Guimaraes, said the blocks that are
due to be auctioned in early October offered potentially
attractive prospects.
The auction is due to unfold amid a backdrop of falling
global crude prices and the on-going corruption scandal that has
ensnared most of Brazil's local oil industry, and most
importantly Petrobras.
(Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Ken Wills)