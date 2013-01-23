BRASILIA Jan 23 Brazil plans to hold its 11th-round auction of oil and natural gas rights on May 14 and 15 in Rio de Janeiro, restarting sales of exploration and production rights for the first time in five years, the Energy Ministry said on Wednesday.

The government also plans to add 117 areas to the auction, bringing the total amount of blocks to be offered to 289, Marco Antonio Martins Almeida, the ministry's oil and gas secretary told reporters in Brasilia.