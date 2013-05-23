RIO DE JANEIRO May 23 Brazil's Libra prospect in the subsalt area that will be auctioned in the second half of October has between 26 billion and 42 billion barrels of in-place oil, Magda Chambriard, director of the ANP oil agency said on Thursday.

"This is really different; it's very big," she said of a column of oil in the prospect thought to be 326 meters deep.

Recoverable oil in the prospect could be 8 billion to 12 billion barrels, which would make it the biggest discovery in Brazil, Chambriard said.