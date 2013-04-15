UPDATE 1-Russian oil production cutting drive stalled in February

* Russian oil output at 11.11 in Feb, unchanged from Jan * Russia cuts oil production in Feb from Oct by 100,000 bpd * Moscow pledged gradual output cut, by 300,000 bpd in H1 By Vladimir Soldatkin MOSCOW, March 2 Russia's oil output was unchanged in February from January at 11.11 million barrels per day (bpd), signalling a pause in Moscow's efforts to curb production as part of a global deal, Energy Ministry data showed on Thursday. The Organization of the Pe