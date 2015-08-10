By Jeb Blount
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 Brazil's Subsalt Polygon,
an offshore area that has already yielded some of the world's
largest recent oil finds, may hold enough undiscovered petroleum
and gas to supply the world's current oil needs for more than
five years, researchers said.
The Polygon, which covers most of Brazil's Santos and Campos
offshore sedimentary basins, contains at least 176 billion
barrels of undiscovered, recoverable resources of oil and
natural gas (barrels of oil equivalent), according to study
released last week by Cleveland Jones and Hernane Chaves of the
National Institute of Oil and Gas (INOG) at Rio de Janeiro-State
University.
That is more than four times the 30 billion to 40 billion
boe already discovered in the area.
"This is a conservative estimate with a high probability of
coming true, 90 percent in fact," Jones said. "In theory, total
undiscovered, recoverable resources in the Subsalt Polygon could
be as high as 273 billion barrels, but the higher number only
has a statistical certainty level of 10 percent."
Subsalt refers to oil trapped far beneath the Earth's
surface or seabed by a layer of mineral salts. The Polygon is a
Brazilian legal district that covers an offshore area near Rio
de Janeiro and Sao Paulo where Brazil already gets about 85
percent of its oil and gas.
The INOG's estimate is the only major public assessment of
the Subsalt Polygon's potential. The 2015 estimate is 54 percent
bigger than the INOG's 2010 estimate of 114 to 288 billion boe.
That survey put the probability of the lower estimate at 90
percent and the higher outlook at 10 percent.
Unlike other democratic, oil-producing countries such as the
United States, Canada, Britain and Norway, Brazil's government
and petroleum regulator ANP does not publish estimates of
potential Brazilian offshore resources.
"Brazil has been remiss in not making such numbers public,"
said John Forman, a former director of Brazil's oil regulator
ANP. He added that the INOC estimate is the only reliable public
estimate available and that it uses industry-accepted methods.
Taken individually, the average size of undiscovered fields
within the Subsalt Polygon is 246 million boe, according to the
2015 study's most conservative estimate.
Recoverable resources are exploitable using current
technology, but may not be viable depending on the price of oil,
the cost of equipment and the financial health of the companies
that own the rights to produce them. Resources can only become
reserves if they economically exploitable.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Marguerita Choy)