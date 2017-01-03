UPDATE 5-Oil slips on rising U.S. inventories, awaits EIA data
* OPEC output cuts underpin prices, keeping market in range (Updates prices)
SAO PAULO Jan 3 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA and Repsol Sinopec, a joint Spanish-Chinese venture in the country, are handing back exploration rights at the Piracucá field in the Santos basin due to lack of commercial viability, the companies said.
Brazil's oil regulator, ANP, said the companies had given up the concession to explore the oil and gas field, which was awarded by the government in 2000, according to a statement in Brazil's Official Gazette.
Piracucá was declared commercial in 2009 but further studies showed the area was not commercially viable, Petrobras, as the Brazilian state-controlled oil company is commonly known, said in a statement sent to Reuters.
It did not elaborate on any possible financial charges related to the decision.
Repsol Sinopec told Reuters in a statement that it has booked a charge but did not elaborate on its value. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Paul Simao)
Jan 25 U.S. oil producer Hess Corp posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, helped by cost cuts, and executives forecast a rebound in activity this year as crude prices edge higher.
NEW DELHI, Jan 25 India signed a deal with the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday that allows the Gulf OPEC country to fill half of an underground crude oil storage facility at Mangalore that is part of New Delhi's strategic reserve system.