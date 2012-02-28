GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
SAO PAULO Feb 28 A consortium led by a joint venture between Spain's Repsol YPF, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp and Norway's Statoil found oil at an offshore well in Brazil, state-controlled oil company Petrobras said in a securities filing on Tuesday.
Petrobras, which is a minority partner in the venture, said the consortium struck oil at the BM-C-33 bloc located 195 kilometers (122 miles) east of Brazil's coast. The well, which is within an area known as Pão de Açúcar, is part of the country's so-called subsalt reserves discovered in 2007 that lie several miles beneath the seabed under a thick layer of salt rock.
Repsol and Sinopec together own 35 percent of the area's exploration rights, the same stake owned by Statoil. Petrobras has a 30 percent stake in the consortium. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year