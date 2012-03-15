RIO DE JANEIRO, March 15 Brazil's state oil regulator, the ANP, said on Thursday oil was leaking from the ocean floor of the Frade field close to the site of a November oil spill that resulted from drilling operations by Chevron.

The ANP did not give any indication as to the size of the leak. It said the oil did not appear to be coming from the Chevron well that was sealed following the November spill. (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Peter Murphy; ; Editing by Alden Bentley)