EU readies cash to help Ireland cut energy dependence on Brexit Britain
* Dublin in favour of power link to France, LNG import terminal
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 12 The Brazilian government could take 75 percent or more of the oil produced from the massive subsalt Libra field, which is due to be auctioned to bidders later this year, the head of oil regulator ANP said on Friday.
The field would be the first to be auctioned under Brazil's new production sharing model for developing its offshore oil, in which the winning group would pledge to deliver a share of the oil produced from the field.
* Dublin in favour of power link to France, LNG import terminal
MOSCOW, March 5 Nigerian pirates have released seven Russian and one Ukrainian sailors after they were captured last month on the cargo ship the BBC Caribbean, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, citing a human rights activist in Crimea.
NEW YORK, March 5 The energy sector is the stock market's dud so far in 2017 after a banner performance in 2016, and the rest of the year may also be rocky for investors due to the unclear path for crude oil prices.