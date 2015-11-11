New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
SAO PAULO Nov 11 Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday it halted production at the Campos Basin's P-37 platform, which produces 30,000 barrels of oil a day, after an oil workers' union reported a leak.
Petrobras, as the company is known, said it had identified oil floating around the platform and halted production preventively.
Union FUP, whose workers are currently striking, said the leak started on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.