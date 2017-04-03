BRIEF-GDS Holdings signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group
SAO PAULO, April 3 Brazilian petroleum regulator ANP said on Monday the country's oil output rose 14.6 percent in February from a year ago, but fell 0.4 percent from the prior month, according to a statement.
Brazil's oil production reached 2.676 million barrels per day, ANP said. Natural gas production was 106.6 million cubic meters per day in February, up 9.2 percent from the same month a year ago but down 3 percent from January. (Reporting by Ana Mano)
* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd - pv module shipments in q2 of 2017 is expected to be in range of 950mw to 1,050mw
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc sees IPO of 10 million shares of its common stock priced between $20.00 and $21.00 per share - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2svMN8X) Further company coverage: