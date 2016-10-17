SAO PAULO Oct 17 Brazil will stop favoring
companies that offer to purchase a larger amount of local goods
and services when selecting winners in oil and gas rights
auctions, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.
In previous auctions, companies that offered more in the way
of local content requirements were favored over peers.
The newspaper said it was "practically certain" that this
will not be the case in the 14th round of oil rights concession
auctions, likely to be held next year.
Brazil's new centre-right government also intends to loosen
minimum local content rules by not specifying whether individual
components, such as bolts, have to be produced in the country.
"There is a consensus that the local content policy is a
part of a wider industrial policy and has been positive, but it
should not be static and needs to be improved," Valor quoted
Industry Minister Marcos Pereira as saying.
Efforts by Reuters to contact Brazil's Energy and Industry
Ministries were unsuccessful.
President Michel Temer's administration has been taking
action to boost private investment in the country's oil
industry, such as removing a requirement that state-led oil
company Petrobras be the sole operator of vast offshore reserves
in the costly subsalt layer.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn and
Chizu Nomiyama)