* Plan passes in Senate, still faces tough vote in house
* Dispute stalling development of huge offshore reserves
By Leonardo Goy
BRASILIA, Oct 19 Brazil's Senate on Wednesday
approved a plan to distribute oil royalties more widely among
feuding states, a small step toward relaunching the development
of the country's vast offshore reserves.
But the bill still faces several hurdles that could stall
new investments in deepwater offshore areas. The proposal now
faces a contentious vote in the lower house of Congress and
potentially a slew of law suits by oil-producing states that
stand to lose oil revenue.
At stake is the development of some of the world's largest
crude reserves held in an area known as the subsalt, a region
the size of New York state believed to hold more than 50
billion barrels that could turn Brazil into a major oil
exporter.
The legislation is required to resume auctions for
deepwater fields by the second half of 2012. Those auctions
would be the first of their kind since 2007.
Under the bill, the federal government and producer states
such as Rio de Janeiro will accept a lower cut of oil royalties
in order to allow for a broader distribution of oil wealth to
non-producer states.
The agreement sees the federal government's slice of
royalties at 20 percent, down from a current 30 percent.
Oil-producing states would see their share down to 20 percent
from 26.25 percent.
Non-producing states would see their share leap to 20
percent from a current 1.75 percent, eventually reaching 27
percent in 2020.
Oil-producing cities would also see their shares lessen as
non-producing cities receive a larger percentage.
Rio's leaders have said they could sue to block such
legislation, sparking a drawn-out legal battle that could
indefinitely halt new bidding rounds in the subsalt and slow
output from a region that global markets see as a key source of
oil outside OPEC.
Reaching consensus in the lower house Chamber of Deputies,
where positions are more extreme, is seen as less likely.
Politicians from Rio de Janeiro have proposed changing the
criteria for calculating an oil excise tax as a way of boosting
total government revenue, which would leave more available to
redistribute -- but state oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) has
vowed to fight that in courts as well.
Analysts say that proposal would violate existing contracts
and could leave oil companies uneasy about expanding in Brazil
on worries that political wrangling could alter the terms of
investment deals after they have been signed.
Brazil last year created a production-sharing system for
future projects in the subsalt region as part of former
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's effort to increase
government revenues from those oil discoveries, which he dubbed
a "gift from God."
A dispute over how to distribute royalties from those
future operations slowly evolved into a debate over Brazil's
current system of oil royalties, which heavily favors producer
states including Rio de Janeiro and Espirito Santo.
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Raymond Colitt, Gary
Hill)