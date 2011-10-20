* Plan passes in Senate, still faces tough vote in house

* Dispute stalling development of huge offshore reserves

By Leonardo Goy

BRASILIA, Oct 19 Brazil's Senate on Wednesday approved a plan to distribute oil royalties more widely among feuding states, a small step toward relaunching the development of the country's vast offshore reserves.

But the bill still faces several hurdles that could stall new investments in deepwater offshore areas. The proposal now faces a contentious vote in the lower house of Congress and potentially a slew of law suits by oil-producing states that stand to lose oil revenue.

At stake is the development of some of the world's largest crude reserves held in an area known as the subsalt, a region the size of New York state believed to hold more than 50 billion barrels that could turn Brazil into a major oil exporter.

The legislation is required to resume auctions for deepwater fields by the second half of 2012. Those auctions would be the first of their kind since 2007.

Under the bill, the federal government and producer states such as Rio de Janeiro will accept a lower cut of oil royalties in order to allow for a broader distribution of oil wealth to non-producer states.

The agreement sees the federal government's slice of royalties at 20 percent, down from a current 30 percent. Oil-producing states would see their share down to 20 percent from 26.25 percent.

Non-producing states would see their share leap to 20 percent from a current 1.75 percent, eventually reaching 27 percent in 2020.

Oil-producing cities would also see their shares lessen as non-producing cities receive a larger percentage.

Rio's leaders have said they could sue to block such legislation, sparking a drawn-out legal battle that could indefinitely halt new bidding rounds in the subsalt and slow output from a region that global markets see as a key source of oil outside OPEC.

Reaching consensus in the lower house Chamber of Deputies, where positions are more extreme, is seen as less likely.

Politicians from Rio de Janeiro have proposed changing the criteria for calculating an oil excise tax as a way of boosting total government revenue, which would leave more available to redistribute -- but state oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) has vowed to fight that in courts as well.

Analysts say that proposal would violate existing contracts and could leave oil companies uneasy about expanding in Brazil on worries that political wrangling could alter the terms of investment deals after they have been signed.

Brazil last year created a production-sharing system for future projects in the subsalt region as part of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's effort to increase government revenues from those oil discoveries, which he dubbed a "gift from God."

A dispute over how to distribute royalties from those future operations slowly evolved into a debate over Brazil's current system of oil royalties, which heavily favors producer states including Rio de Janeiro and Espirito Santo. (Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Raymond Colitt, Gary Hill)