RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 23 Petrobras , Brazil's state-controlled oil company said on Thursday it declared the Bauna and Piracaba offshore oil fields in the Santos basin commercially viable.

It also said it confirmed the presence of light crude oil at 27 degrees on the American Petroleum Institute (API) scale in the BM-S-9 offshore block in Santos that it owns with BG Group and Respsol Sinopec , a Spanish Chinese joint venture. (Reporting By Jeb Blount; Editing by Gary Hill)