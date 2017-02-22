BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
BRASILIA Feb 22 Brazil's government said on Wednesday it would relax local content rules for the oil industry as of September in an effort to attract foreign investment and lower costs that have hindered development of vast offshore reserves.
Mines and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho said the new rules would lower the local content requirements by half, adding that the level in the exploration of offshore oil fields would be 18 percent.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; editing by Diane Craft)
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V