* Brazil deepwater auctions held up by royalty dispute
* Govt plan eyes consensus among states
* Approval seen slow as states wrangle over revenue
By Leonardo Goy
BRASILIA, Sept 14 Brazil's government presented
a plan on Wednesday for divvying up oil royalties among states,
a crucial step in advancing its effort to tap deepwater
reserves it hopes will turn the country into a major crude
exporter.
President Dilma Rousseff hopes to resolve a dispute among
states scrapping for control of oil revenue, an impasse that
could deteriorate into an ugly legal battle that would further
stall the development of oilfields.
Government leaders hope to hold new auctions for deepwater
fields by the second half of 2012. It would be the first such
offer since 2007. But that will depend on the government's
ability to broker an agreement on royalties between a handful
of oil-producing states and non-producer states who say they
deserve a share of the proceeds.
The administration's proposal would cut the amount of
royalty revenue received by the federal government to 20
percent of the total by 2020 from 30 percent now, while the
non-producer states' cut would jump more than ten-fold to 23
percent in the same period.
In a sign of tough negotiations ahead, Henrique Eduardo
Alves, leader of the government-allied PMDB party in the lower
house Chamber of Deputies, immediately said the proposal would
not meet the demands of non-producer states.
Producer states, which under the plan would see their share
of royalties slip to 25 percent from 26.25 percent as of 2012,
were also displeased.
"They didn't like it, but we're moving forward," said
Senator Delcidio Amaral of the ruling Workers' Party.
Oil producer states such as Rio de Janeiro, where most of
Brazil's oil is produced, say they should continue receiving
the lion's share of royalties and taxes from the sector.
Since the discovery of the massive deepwater reserves,
non-producer states -- which include the poorest in the country
-- have insisted they be given a greater share of the proceeds
from the booming oil industry.
Brazil hopes to become one of the world's largest suppliers
of crude oil outside the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries by developing the so-called subsalt region,
which is believed to hold more than 50 billion barrels of oil.
Former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the
reserves a "gift from God", and many Brazilians believe oil
will be crucial to helping ease poverty and spur economic
development.
Brazil held an auction in 2006 for blocks including some in
deepwater areas, but a legal challenge interrupted the process.
The government launched another auction in 2007 but withdrew
the blocks in the subsalt region after huge oil reserves were
discovered there.
Brazil approved regulations in 2010 to increase state
control over the reserves and boost its income.
Lula vetoed a provision of that law that would have
distributed royalties equally among all states. Congress is
slated next month to vote on overriding that veto, possibly
unleashing a protracted legal battle.
Some proposed solutions have included increasing taxes on
existing fields so more income can be distributed. State oil
giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA), by far Brazil's largest oil
producer, has vowed a legal challenge to any such measure.
The new framework approved last year created a
production-sharing system for future subsalt projects in which
companies share part of the oil they produce with the
government. Oilfields currently being developed operate under a
concession system.
