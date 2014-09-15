By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 15 Investors are losing
interest in Brazil's oil industry as the country's energy
policies raise costs, reduce efficiency and increase risk,
Brazil's oil industry association, the IBP, said on Monday.
Without changes Brazil will likely lose out to places such
as Mexico, Iran, Iraq and Algeria where policies are becoming
more open to private sector investment.
"I went to the three largest oil conventions in the world
this year and you hardly heard Brazil's name mentioned," Milton
Costa Filho, Executive Secretary of the IBP told reporters at an
industry event in Rio de Janeiro. "Brazil is falling off the
world oil map."
"That wasn't the case a few years ago," Costa Filho said.
"But investors have other options now" including rising shale
oil output in the United States and Arctic oil prospects in
Russia and Norway.
The IBP announced its agenda of priorities for 2014-2015,
asking the government to review policies that have strengthened
state-control over the oil industry, policies it believes are
hurting a sector that accounts for 12 percent of the gross
domestic product of Brazil, the world's seventh largest economy.
Since those policies were adopted in 2008 in the wake of
offshore oil strikes, Brazilian oil and natural gas output has
stagnated, despite more than $200 billion of investment.
IBP President Joao de Luca asked the government to allow
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA to
charge world prices for gasoline and diesel fuel in Brazil to
stem losses on fuel imports of as much as 80 billion reais ($34
billion) in recent years.
The IBP also asked Brazil to reinstate regular oil-rights
concession auctions. Once annual, there have only been three
since 2008. This, the IBP says, has made it hard for companies
to plan their Brazilian activities. Brazil on Monday said that
there would be an auction in the first half of 2015.
Marco Antonio Martins Almeida, the top oil official at
Brazil's mines and energy ministry, said the IBP's criticisms
overstated the industry's problems and that rising production in
coming years will resolve IBP's concerns.
The IBP also asked the government to allow companies other
than Petrobras to operate and lead oil bidding groups in the
Subsalt Polygon, an area where large oil reserves are trapped by
a layer of salt far beneath the seabed. Petrobras already
produces nearly 80 percent of Brazil's oil and gas.
"With Petrobras having to invest in exploration it doesn't
have money for development," said Mauricio Figueiredo, an IBP
director. "The company needs to invest in development so it can
produce oil, generate cash and pay for future development."
The IBP also said changes to minimum national content rules
would cut costs by opening the growing, but expensive, Brazilian
oil services industry to competition.
($1 = 2.3452 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Grant
McCool)