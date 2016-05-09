(Repeats May column. John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The
By John Kemp
LONDON, May 6 Brazil's consumption of gasoline
and diesel is falling as the country's commodity-driven boom
falls apart and the economy shrinks.
Brazil's gasoline sales grew at an average annual rate of
nearly 7 percent between 2004 and 2014 while diesel use was up
by more than 4 percent per year.
Like many other commodity exporting economies, the revenue
boom stimulated rapid growth in incomes and consumption at home,
which in turn became an important source of extra commodity
demand.
Brazil's gasoline sales went up from 400,000 barrels per day
in 2004 to 765,000 barrels per day in 2014 according to
government data (tmsnrt.rs/1WNIMUh).
Diesel sales grew from 675,000 bpd to more than 1 million
bpd over the same 10-year period ("Monthly Statistical Data",
ANP, 2016).
Brazil became one of the largest and fastest-growing oil
consumers in the world and the country's rapid growth was itself
a source of upward pressure on oil prices.
But consumption growth began to slow significantly from the
middle of 2014 as the price of oil and other commodities
tumbled.
From the middle of 2015, gasoline and diesel consumption
have been falling year on year, reflecting a shrinking economy
(tmsnrt.rs/1WNINaL).
Brazil's economic output fell 3.8 percent in 2015 and is
expected to decline by the same amount in 2016, according to the
International Monetary Fund ("Latin America's economic slowdown
continues", IMF, April 2016).
In the 12 months ending in March 2016, gasoline and diesel
consumption both fell by around 6 percent compared with the
prior 12-month period.
Brazil's problems are mirrored in other major oil exporting
economies including Venezuela, Nigeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia and
the United Arab Emirates.
During the boom years, all these countries emerged as
increasingly important drivers of fuel demand as well as sources
of oil supply.
Now the boom has turned to bust, the primary drivers of oil
demand have rotated from oil-exporting economies to consuming
countries such as the United States, India and China.
The International Energy Agency predicts global oil
consumption will rise by 1.2 million bpd in 2016, moderating
from 1.8 million bpd in 2015, but still above the long-term
average ("Oil Market Report", IEA, April 2016).
Global oil demand is growing thanks to very low fuel prices
and continued expansion in the major economies which has more
than offset stagnating fuel demand in the big commodity
exporters.
The relationship between oil prices, revenues, incomes and
fuel consumption in oil-producing countries is just one example
of the positive feedback mechanisms which amplify the
instability in oil prices.
But destabilising feedback mechanisms work in both
directions.
At present, the slump in oil prices is helping restrain
commodity consumption in exporting nations, prolonging the
rebalancing of supply and demand.
In the future, however, as the oil market tightens and
prices rise, the extra income will give a big boost to the
economies of exporting nations, and accelerate the tightening of
the supply-demand balance.
Brazil's economy, like other commodity exporters, is likely
to remain stuck in the doldrums in 2016 and early 2017. But by
2018 and 2019 it should return to growth, adding to the
tightening in oil markets by the end of the decade.
