By Marta Nogueira
| RIO DE JANEIRO, July 8
Brazil's most promising
offshore oil province, the Santos Basin, has 400 times the
number of oil leaks as its older and more prolific neighbor, the
Campos Basin, a Brazilian university study says, raising concern
about the environmental sustainability of the country's new oil
wealth.
The Santos Basin, south of Rio de Janeiro likely contains
more than 30 billion barrels of recoverable oil, enough to
supply all U.S. oil needs for more than four years.
Most of the oil comes from the basin's so-called "subsalt"
reservoirs, which hold oil trapped beneath up to 7 km (4.3
miles) of ocean and seabed by an ancient layer of salt.
Those fields, announced in 2007, are the focus of state-led
oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras'
$221 billion five-year investment plan and are seen as a key to
financing the health and education policies of Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff.
The oil in Santos, though, is some of the most difficult
discovered or produced anywhere. New unpublished research from
the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) given exclusively
to Reuters asks if the high leak rate may be a result of Santos'
technological difficulties.
"The more audacious the exploration, the greater the risk of
dangerous accidents and the harder it is to control them," said
David Man Wai Zee, professor of oceanography at UERJ who
conducted the study.
The study does not specify which companies working in the
Santos Basin were responsible for spills or which of the leaks
were specifically from subsalt wells. About 75 percent of the
Santos Basin's output in May came from deepwater subsalt wells.
The analysis, done in conjunction with Brazil's
environmental protection agency IBAMA, found that in the Santos
Basin between 2008 and 2012 one liter of oil was leaked into the
ocean for every 33,300 litres of oil produced.
It is usual for areas with more exploration to have a
greater number of oil leaks, but UERJ says the number in Santos
is unusually high.
The Brazilian national average for the period was one litre
of leaked oil for every 349,600 litres of production, or more
than 10 times less.
In the Campos Basin, responsible for nearly 80 percent of
Brazil's oil output, the leak rate was a tiny fraction of the
national average at one liter per 13.6 million liters of oil.
IBAMA data includes any oil leaks damaging to the
environment such as crude petroleum, drilling fluids, fuels and
oil contaminated water from the entire petroleum industry.
The Santos leakage factor was also higher than in the United
States where one litre of oil was leaked for every 50,000 liters
of oil between 1999 and 2009, according to data from the
American Petroleum Institute (API). API data includes onshore
and offshore production as well as spills related to imports.
Petrobras, which produces about 85 percent of Brazil's oil
and the bulk of subsalt oil, said it rejected the assertion that
Santos had more oil leaks than other formations.
"The affirmation that the company has more leaks from the
subsalt region than other exploration areas is absolutely
unfounded," Petrobras said.
"In 2014 for example, there has not been a single leak of
oil in the Santos Basin, where most of the subsalt activity is
taking place," the company added.
