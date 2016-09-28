Canada's MGX Minerals hunts battery lithium in oilfields
* MGX says technology a major breakthrough, analysts sceptical
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 A bill ending the requirement that Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras lead all new projects in the country's Subsalt Polygon should become law by year end, Jorge Camargo, president of the country's oil industry association IBP, said on Wednesday.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, has repeatedly said its debt and financial problems have made it impossible for it to take part in large new investments in the Polygon, an offshore region near Rio de Janeiro where several of the world's largest recent oil discoveries have been made. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
* MGX says technology a major breakthrough, analysts sceptical
LONDON, Jan 30 The South African rand and Russian rouble were pummeled by weaker commodity prices on Monday, leading a wider fall in emerging currencies, while the Turkish lira bucked the trend with a 1.2 percent jump versus the dollar.
LONDON, Jan 30 Shares fell in Europe and Asia on Monday and the dollar dipped against the yen after immigration curbs introduced by Donald Trump added an extra layer of uncertainty to the economic impact of the new U.S. president's policies.