RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 Oil production from the
first rig to operate in Brazil's Libra area will not start in
July as previously planned due to problems installing
equipment, Ibsen Flores Lima, president of state-controlled
Pré-Sal Petróleo SA, said on Thursday on the sidelines of a
conference.
Libra is one of the largest oil reserves in Brazil, with
recoverable volumes estimated by oil regulator ANP at between 8
and 12 billion barrels.
Brazil's oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA is
the operator in a consortium that includes Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, Total SA and the Chinese companies CNPC e
CNOOC.
