RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 16 Brazil's biggest oil
field Libra, located off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, will cost
$80 billion to develop, an executive at consortium member Total
said on Tuesday.
Libra, in the Santos Basin, contains an estimated 8 billion
to 12 billion barrels of oil.
"(Libra) will give us a return on our investment for many
decades," Ladislas Paszkiewicz, Total's vice president for
exploration and production in the Americas, said at a conference
in Rio de Janeiro.
Paszkiewicz did not offer any further details on the
financial plans for the project.
The Libra consortium is led by state-run oil firm Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, with a 40 percent stake.
Total and Royal Dutch Shell Plc both have 20 percent
while China's National Petroleum Corp and CNOOC
have 10 percent each.
