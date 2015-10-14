Government orders Wells Fargo to reinstate whistleblower
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 14 Brazil's oil regulator ANP cut its outlook for petroleum production in Brazil to 4 million barrels a day in 2025 or 2026 from 4.5 million barrels a day in 2022, the agency's director general Magda Chambriard said on Wednesday.
Chambriard, speaking to reporters in Rio de Janeiro, also said that she expects Brazil to be importing 400,000 barrels a day of vehicle fuels, primarily gasoline, in 10 years and that the ANP is studying a plan to renew some oil-rights concessions granted to state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA early. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks are prepared to cope with a potential rise in corporate loans in or at risk of default, the central bank said on Monday, a sign efforts by lenders to refinance looming debt maturities are slowly easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.