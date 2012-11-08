SAO PAULO Nov 8 Brazil's oil and natural gas
output fell for the third straight month in September, the
country's oil and energy regulator said on Thursday.
Brazil produced an average 2.38 million barrels of oil and
natural gas equivalent per day (boepd) in the month, down 3.25
percent from 2.46 million in August, the regulator, known as ANP
said in a statement.
Oil and natural gas output was 5.4 percent less than the
2.51 million boepd a year earlier.
Crude oil and natural gas condensate output fell to an
average 1.924 million barrels per day in September, compared
with 2 million barrels per day in August. Production fell 8.4
percent from the 2.099 million barrels the same month a year
ago.
National oil output is falling despite growing spending by
Petrobras, the country's dominant producer.