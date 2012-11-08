SAO PAULO Nov 8 Brazil's oil and natural gas output fell for the third straight month in September, the country's oil and energy regulator said on Thursday.

Brazil produced an average 2.38 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent per day (boepd) in the month, down 3.25 percent from 2.46 million in August, the regulator, known as ANP said in a statement.

Oil and natural gas output was 5.4 percent less than the 2.51 million boepd a year earlier.

Crude oil and natural gas condensate output fell to an average 1.924 million barrels per day in September, compared with 2 million barrels per day in August. Production fell 8.4 percent from the 2.099 million barrels the same month a year ago.

National oil output is falling despite growing spending by Petrobras, the country's dominant producer.