RIO DE JANEIRO, March 3 Brazil produced more
than 3 million barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas a day
(boepd) for the second straight month in January, 20 percent
more than a year earlier, as the country benefited from the
startup of long-delayed production systems.
The 44 companies operating in Brazil together produced an
average 3.08 million boepd in the month, Brazilian oil regulator
ANP said in a statement on Tuesday.
January output was little changed from December, falling by
an average of 19,000 boepd, or 0.6 percent.
State-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras,
remained the dominant producer, with 2.59 million boepd, or 84
percent of Brazilian output in the month, down from 88 percent a
year earlier.
Britain's BG Plc, which owns stakes in several giant
offshore fields in the Santos Basin with Petrobras and other
partners, was the No. 2 producer, with 140,562 boepd in the
month, more than double the output of a year earlier.
