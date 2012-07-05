* Shell overtakes Statoil as No. 2 Brazil producer

* Petrobras accounts for about 90 pct of output

* OGX drops to No. 9, BP rises to No. 8

* Brazil output bolstered by sub-salt oil rise

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 5 Brazilian oil and natural gas output rose 1.89 percent i n May from April to 2.78 million barrels of oil and gas equivalent a day (boepd) as crude output from giant, new offshore fields increased, Brazil's oil agency ANP said on Thursday.

Production fell 0.5 percent compared with a year earlier, the ANP said in its monthly "Oil and Natural Gas Production Bulletin."

Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras remained the principal producer. It owned 2 .24 million boepd, or 90 percent of Brazil's output in the month. The production figure does not include oil owned by Petrobras partners and produced at fields operated by Petrobras.

Anglo-Dutch oil company Shell overtook Norway's Statoil to become Brazil's No. 2 producer for the first time since March. Shell owned 34,395 boepd of Brazilian output in May.

Brazil's OGX Petroleo e Gas slipped to ninth place from eighth, being overtaken by BP Plc. OGX owned 9, 0 4 2 ba rrels boepd day of output 1 percent less than in April. BP owned 9,9 4 9 bar rels a day, 24 percent more than in April

Production from the so-called subsalt offshore fields south of Rio de Janeiro rose 4.8 percent to 171,300 boepd. The extra production came from the Jubarte, Lula, Caratiniga and Barracuda fields. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; editing by M.D. Golan)