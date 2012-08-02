* Production declines limited by record gas output

* Oil output fell in established areas, rose in Santos

* Petrobras top producer, followed by Shell, Statoil

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 2 Brazil's oil and natural gas output fell 2.9 percent in June to an average of 2.486 million barrels a day as rising gas production failed to compensate for a decline in crude oil volumes, the ANP, Brazil's petroleum regulator said in Thursday.

State-controlled Petrobras was the leading producer with an average 2.27 million barrels of oil and gas equivalent per day (boepd), or 91 percent of Brazil's output, in June.

Crude oil and gas condensates output fell 4.9 percent to 2.03 million barrels per day (bpd). Natural gas output rose 7 percent to a record 71.4 million cu. meters a day, or 453,000 barrels of oil equivalent.

While production for established fields fell, production from so-called "sub-salt" fields in the frontier Santos Basin south of Rio de Janeiro rose. The main fields in the area are operated by Petrobras with partners such as Spain's Repsol SA , Portugal's Galp Energia SGPS and Great Britain's BP Group Plc..

Shell was the No. 2 Brazilian oil and gas producer with 38,840 boepd and Norway's Statoil was No. 3 with 35,111 boepd.

Brazil's OGX Petroleo e Gas, the second largest Brazilian oil company by market value, produced 9,183 boepd in June putting it in the No. 9 spot. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by David Gregorio)