RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 31 Brazil may allow
companies besides Petrobras to bid for the right to produce
extra oil from areas it sold to the state-led oil company in
2010, the head of the exploration and production policy at the
energy ministry, Jose Botelho, said on Wednesday.
Botelho also said the government may allow Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, to pay
with oil for adjustments in the price of the maximum 5 billion
barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas it is allowed to
produce in the areas.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira, writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by
Daniel Flynn)