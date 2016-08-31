After slump in energy deals, hints of recovery: EY
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 31 The Brazilian government and state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA could finalize a thorough revision of contractual terms for the exploration of a vast offshore oil region before year-end, a senior official said on Wednesday.
The revision of a clause granting Petrobras the right to operate a minimum 30 percent of exploration and production areas in the so-called Subsalt Polygon could be concluded as early as September, said José Botelho, the head of oil exploration and production policies at Brazil's Mines and Energy Industry. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
Jan 31 Invitation Homes, the largest U.S. home rental company, raised $1.54 billion in an initial public offering on Tuesday, the company said, setting the stage for a pick-up in IPO activity in 2017.
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 Elaine Chao, a former top U.S. labor official, was sworn in on Tuesday to lead the U.S. Transportation Department, which overseas aviation, vehicle, train and pipeline safety.