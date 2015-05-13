BRIEF-Cenovus achieves key acquisition financing milestones
* Cenovus Energy Inc - acquisition is expected to close in Q2 of this year
RIO DE JANEIRO May 13 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects to export 350,000 barrels of petroleum per day in 2015, crude oil manager Fernando Colares Nogueira said at an event on Wednesday.
At the same event, the director of oil agency ANP Magda Chambriard said Brazil should double its oil production by 2025. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Cenovus Energy Inc - acquisition is expected to close in Q2 of this year
* K2M Group Holdings Inc & Lifehealthcare Group Limited announce new distribution agreement for Australia & New Zealand
WASHINGTON, April 6 Twitter Inc has not had a lot to celebrate lately, but a U.S. government demand that it reveal the identity of an account criticizing President Donald Trump's immigration policies gave the company a chance to assume one of its favorite roles: defender of free speech.